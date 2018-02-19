Rosalynn Carter recovering from surgery in Atlanta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rosalynn Carter recovering from surgery in Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Courtesy of AJC Courtesy of AJC
ATLANTA (WRCB) -

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is recovering from surgery at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

In a statement, the Carter Center says 90-year-old Carter had surgery Sunday to remove scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine.

The surgery was successful. The statement says the scar tissue developed after a cyst was removed many years ago.

Carter is expected to remain hospitalized for several days, where she'll rest and recover.

The former first lady married President Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia, and emerged as a driving force for mental health during his presidential administration.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.