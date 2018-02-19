Georgia legislature gets expanded sexual harassment policy

ATLANTA (AP) - Leaders of the Georgia House and Senate on Thursday adopted an expanded sexual harassment policy requiring state lawmakers to receive training every two years.



The new policy also includes sections on lawmaker' interactions with lobbyists and part-time employees, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports .



The changes come as a result of a review ordered by House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle amid nationwide allegations of sexual misconduct against several high-profile celebrities and politicians.



The expanded rules were adopted with a unanimous vote by the Legislative Services Committee, which is made up of leadership from both houses. The updated policy is final and does not require a further vote.



Allegations of harassment remain confidential unless the House or Senate ethics committees vote for disclosure, and the General Assembly has exempted itself from open records requests.

