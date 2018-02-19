Hunting and fishing licenses going on sale in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hunting and fishing licenses going on sale in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

 Licenses for hunting and fishing are going on sale this weekend in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says licenses for hunting and fishing in the state will be available starting Sunday.

The new licenses are valid through February 2019. The 2017-2018 licenses expire Feb. 28.

License sales provide the primary funding for the wildlife resources agency. They can be purchased from the agency's regional offices, its website and its app. License agents also sell the documents.

The licenses feature recreated paintings by Tennessee artist Ralph McDonald. Customers may choose between his renditions of a buck or largemouth bass.

A Social Security number is required to purchase a Tennessee hunting or fishing license.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.