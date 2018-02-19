Record warmth and showers this week

Good Presidents Day. You will start the week warm and drizzly with temps this morning in the low 70s. This afternoon will be warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will remain cloudy, and a few drizzles may remain also through the afternoon.

Tuesday will also be cloudy and drizzly, but it will also be much warmer. The morning will start the day in the mid 50s, then we will rocket into the upper 70s in the afternoon. The record high is 78, and I think we will tie that at least in Chattanooga.

Expect rain showers especially late in the day Wednesday with more record breaking temps. The record for Wednesday is 74, and I am forecasting a toasty high of 77.

Thursday we will have some rain in the morning, then cloudy skies with only a few spotty showers the rest of the day with a high of 74, a few degrees shy of the record.

Friday will remain warm in the mid 70s with clouds and a sprinkle or two.

For the weekend Saturday will be much the same, with temps ranging from 60 in the morning to 73 in the afternoon. We will keep the clouds and a slight chance for a shower in for Saturday. Sunday morning will be rainy, but clear out in the afternoon with a high of 69.

David Karnes

