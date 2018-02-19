Google breaks ground on $600M Tennessee data center

One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
Good Presidents Day. You will start the week warm and drizzly with temps this morning in the low 70. This afternoon will be warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will remain cloudy, and a few drizzles may remain also through the afternoon.More
Good Presidents Day. You will start the week warm and drizzly with temps this morning in the low 70. This afternoon will be warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will remain cloudy, and a few drizzles may remain also through the afternoon.More
The new licenses are valid through February 2019. The 2017-2018 licenses expire Feb. 28.More
The new licenses are valid through February 2019. The 2017-2018 licenses expire Feb. 28.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
Ochs Highway has reopened to traffic.More
Ochs Highway has reopened to traffic.More
A person is dead and an UberEATS driver is on the run after a late-night shooting in Buckhead.More
A person is dead and an UberEATS driver is on the run after a late-night shooting in Buckhead.More
Those with an odd schedule, therefore, absorb less sunlight and lack some levels of Vitamin D. After doing some research on this, several studies have been linked to Vitamin D deficiency and headaches.More
Those with an odd schedule, therefore, absorb less sunlight and lack some levels of Vitamin D. After doing some research on this, several studies have been linked to Vitamin D deficiency and headaches.More
A Chattanooga woman posted on Facebook that a manager at Planet Fitness in Hixson asked her sister, who has Down Syndrome, to remove her weight belt because it was intimidating to other members.More
A Chattanooga woman posted on Facebook that a manager at Planet Fitness in Hixson asked her sister, who has Down Syndrome, to remove her weight belt because it was intimidating to other members.More
An extremely intoxicated man provided a very busy night for the police at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.More
An extremely intoxicated man provided a very busy night for the police at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.More
A petition urging Snap to reverse the redesign of its Snapchat app has surpassed 1 million signatures.More
A petition urging Snap to reverse the redesign of its Snapchat app has surpassed 1 million signatures.More
Officers said she returned home on Sunday.More
Officers said she returned home on Sunday.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.More
The Chattanooga Police Department has charged Roddarius L Martin, 24, in the death of Sharone Porter, 22.More
The Chattanooga Police Department has charged Roddarius L Martin, 24, in the death of Sharone Porter, 22.More