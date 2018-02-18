Cunningham, No. 13 Mizzou women edge No. 11 Lady Vols 77-73

No. 13 Missouri held on to beat No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday.More
Tim Tebow arrived at the New York Mets spring training camp on Sunday, and the attention immediately turned to whether the quarterback who became an outfielder could make it all the way to Citi Field in the future.More
Danica Patrick walked a red carpet alone, head down and with a steely focus on the final NASCAR start of her career.More
