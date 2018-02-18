Mets GM says, yes, he thinks Tim Tebow will play in majors

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.More
A Chattanooga woman posted on Facebook that a manager at Planet Fitness in Hixson asked her sister, who has Down Syndrome, to remove her weight belt because it was intimidating to other members.More
A Chattanooga woman posted on Facebook that a manager at Planet Fitness in Hixson asked her sister, who has Down Syndrome, to remove her weight belt because it was intimidating to other members.More
Ochs Highway has reopened to traffic.More
Ochs Highway has reopened to traffic.More
A person is dead and an UberEATS driver is on the run after a late-night shooting in Buckhead.More
A person is dead and an UberEATS driver is on the run after a late-night shooting in Buckhead.More
Licenses for hunting and fishing are going on sale this weekend in Tennessee.More
Licenses for hunting and fishing are going on sale this weekend in Tennessee.More
An extremely intoxicated man provided a very busy night for the police at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.More
An extremely intoxicated man provided a very busy night for the police at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.More
Four homes are destroyed as a fire jumped from house to house in Hiram, Ga. Sunday morning.More
Four homes are destroyed as a fire jumped from house to house in Hiram, Ga. Sunday morning.More
A Hixson gym has issued an apology after an employee asked a woman with Down syndrome to remove her weight belt, calling her "intimidating."More
A Hixson gym has issued an apology after an employee asked a woman with Down syndrome to remove her weight belt, calling her "intimidating."More
Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) located and took into custody two wanted fugitives Friday.More
Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) located and took into custody two wanted fugitives Friday.More