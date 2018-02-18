State bill could affect city rules on Airbnb - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State bill could affect city rules on Airbnb

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Chattanooga officials and Hamilton County's two state senators are watching a bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would short-circuit the city's rules regulating short-term rentals such as Airbnb.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.