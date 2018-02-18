20 homes damaged as fire leaps through Georgia subdivision

HIRAM, Ga. (WXIA) -- Four homes are destroyed as a fire jumped from house to house in Hiram, Ga. Sunday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in one home on Rosemont Court off of Greystone Parkway and spread to a dozen others. At least four homes were destroyed and several others sustained various levels of damage.

The latest numbers from officials are:

4 homes totally destroyed

2 homes with major damage

14 additional homes suffered varying degrees of heat/smoke damage

No fatalities.

Two pets were killed in the fire that took 25 Paulding County firefighters to extinguish. Officials said five engines, two latter trucks and four command officers responded to the scene.

Paulding County Fire Lt. Steve Mapes said when crews arrived, the fire was "very intense."

"They are vinyl siding houses and it spread very, very fast," he said.

He said quick-thinking first responders helped evacuate families from the homes.