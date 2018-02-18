Police: UberEATS driver shoots, kills customer in Atlanta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: UberEATS driver shoots, kills customer in Atlanta

By WXIA
ATLANTA (WXIA) -

A person is dead and an UberEATS driver is on the run after a late-night shooting on Pharr Court South at The Concorde Condominiums in Buckhead.

According to police, 30-year-old Ryan Thornton of Atlanta ordered food using the UberEATS app and as he was walking away from the driver, words were exchanged between the two. This happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.

That's when police say the driver fired several shots, striking Thornton several times. The driver fled the scene in a white Volkswagen. At the time, police have not made any arrests.

Thornton was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition and later died.

