CPD seeking help locating missing endangered child

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing child.

Police say that 11-year-old Akira Sariah Green was last seen in East Chattanooga at 6:00 am on Friday.

She is considered an endangered runaway. 

Green was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shirt and a black jacket.

She is a 5-foot-4-inch black female with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 145 pounds.

If you have any information on where Green is or you have seen her, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525. 

