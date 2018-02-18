Headaches possibly linked to low levels of Vitamin D

We've heard we get Vitamin D from sunlight, but it's also available in the foods we eat like egg yolk, cheese and, of course, whole Vitamin D milk, which contains approximately 25 percent of your daily intake in one cup.

Those with an odd schedule, therefore, absorb less sunlight and lack some levels of Vitamin D. After doing some research on this, several studies have been linked to Vitamin D deficiency and headaches.

A study in 2017 was conducted further north in Finland, where health.com reported the findings :

"Of the 2,601 men included in the study, 68% had levels below 50 nanomoles per liter (nmol/l), the threshold for deficiency. (because Finland is far from the equator—and because skin must be exposed to sunlight in order for the body to produce vitamin d on its own—low levels are common through much of the year.) Chronic headaches were only reported by 9.6% of the men. But those men, on average, had lower levels (38.3 nmol/l) than those without headaches (43.9 nmol/l). The results were adjusted for participants' age and for the time of year samples were taken."

A simple pain or headache reliever will have caffeine, but you'll notice on many at the bottom of the bottle where it says "inactive" ingredients lactose is listed somewhere in there. Since milk is a liquid and our bodies absorb and digest liquids much faster than a capsule, this could be a real explanation for a temporary relief in a headache for some.

If you have any success with this finding, we want to know about it!

Have you tried it?