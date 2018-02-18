Headaches possibly linked to low levels of Vitamin D

The victim's name has not yet been released. There is a second victim who is currently in stable condition.More
The victim's name has not yet been released. There is a second victim who is currently in stable condition.More
Danica Patrick walked a red carpet alone, head down and with a steely focus on the final NASCAR start of her career.More
Danica Patrick walked a red carpet alone, head down and with a steely focus on the final NASCAR start of her career.More
The victim's name has not yet been released. There is a second victim who is currently in stable condition.More
The victim's name has not yet been released. There is a second victim who is currently in stable condition.More
A Chattanooga woman posted on Facebook that a manager at Planet Fitness in Hixson asked her sister, who has Down Syndrome, to remove her weight belt because it was intimidating to other members.More
A Chattanooga woman posted on Facebook that a manager at Planet Fitness in Hixson asked her sister, who has Down Syndrome, to remove her weight belt because it was intimidating to other members.More
Ochs Highway has reopened to traffic.More
Ochs Highway has reopened to traffic.More
Licenses for hunting and fishing are going on sale this weekend in Tennessee.More
Licenses for hunting and fishing are going on sale this weekend in Tennessee.More
An extremely intoxicated man provided a very busy night for the police at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.More
An extremely intoxicated man provided a very busy night for the police at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.More
A Hixson gym has issued an apology after an employee asked a woman with Down syndrome to remove her weight belt, calling her "intimidating."More
A Hixson gym has issued an apology after an employee asked a woman with Down syndrome to remove her weight belt, calling her "intimidating."More
Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) located and took into custody two wanted fugitives Friday.More
Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) located and took into custody two wanted fugitives Friday.More
The first concerts went so well that plans are under way to make it a regular thing as part of the shelter's "enrichment" program.More
The first concerts went so well that plans are under way to make it a regular thing as part of the shelter's "enrichment" program.More