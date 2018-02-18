UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday shooting outside Southside Social

UPDATE: One person has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street early Sunday morning.

21-year-old Cachet Peterson succumbed to her injuries. There is a second victim, 24-year-old Tiana Linares, is currently in stable condition.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 am.

Officers found two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle when they arrived.

According to the CPD, patrons exiting Southside Social told officers that a dark colored vehicle was traveling southbound on Chestnut Street when a person in the vehicle fired shots into the victim's vehicle that was traveling northbound on Chestnut Street.

Members of the CPD's Violent Crimes Bureau responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Officers interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene.

Police have not yet identified a suspect. All actionable leads are being followed.

CPD News Release: CPD is asking anyone w/ info to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. Callers can remain anonymous & all tips go directly to investigators. pic.twitter.com/rV47wlyvyG — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 18, 2018

If anyone has any information about this homicide, please call the CPD's Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. All callers can remain anonymous, and all tips go straight to investigators.

A spokesperson for Southside Social has issued a statement about this morning's shooting:

“In response to the shooting on the street outside Southside Social early this morning, the management is closing the establishment until further notice and will assist in any way we can during the investigation being conducted by the Chattanooga Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved in this tragic situation.”?

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting outside of Southside Social in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street.

The shooting happened around 1:00 am Sunday morning.

According to CPD, two victims were rushed to a local hospital, no additional information on the extent of their condition.

