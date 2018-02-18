Multiple people shot outside of Southside Social - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Multiple people shot outside of Southside Social

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting outside of Southside Social on the 1800 block of Chestnut Street.

The shooting happened around 1:00am Sunday morning. 

According to CPD, the victims were rushed to a local hospital, no additional information on the extent of their condition.

This is a developing story, Channel 3 will continue to update this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.