Chickamauga vehicular homicide driver accused of trying to run f - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chickamauga vehicular homicide driver accused of trying to run from police

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHICKAMAUGA, GA (Times Free Press) -

The man accused of running over a stranger and driving away planned to flee to California as police closed in, a state trooper said Friday.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Chattanooga for deadly hit and run

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.