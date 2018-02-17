93-year-old's joyful workout session is the sweetest thing you'll see all day

Helene Z. Miller, 93, proves you’re never too old to dance.

On Tuesday, Joana Zanin shared a video of her mother, Elizabeth, training Miller at Anytime Fitness in Pierre, South Dakota.

And it really is the cutest thing ever.

My mom trains this 93 year old and it’s the cutest thing ever. Her laugh and smile makes her young #blessed pic.twitter.com/oeRWylrLV4 — jo (@joana_zanin10) February 15, 2018

The 18-year-old told TODAY, “Just watching her joy and hearing her laughter made me appreciate the little things in life so I wanted to share that with the world!”

Elizabeth Zanin, 46, has been working with Miller three times a week for almost two years. While training, they focus on coordination, strength and balance.

About three years ago, Miller had a health scare. Now, she lives life to the fullest.

“When I don’t go (to the gym), I’m like a different person,” she told TODAY. “It gives me something to look forward to.”

"She always comes in with the best attitude," the elder Zanin told TODAY.

Miller describes herself as the grandmother who could go on and on about her family. She has two sons, a "wonderful" daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in her life.

And with the nonagenarian's infectious laugh and huge smile, it’s no surprise the internet can't get enough of the dynamic duo.

Zanin hopes the video will encourage more older people to hit the gym. She explained that she often sees the elderly give up on trying to take care of themselves, but she wants them to know that “the best thing you can do is exercise.” Zanin also wants to launch a program that offers free gym memberships to older people who are unable to afford them on their own.

She also owns a dance studio in town named Pierre Dance Academy , where she teaches students from age 2 through adulthood all types of dance. One of the programs she is particularly proud of is the studio's scholarship program. She told TODAY that she tries to provide scholarships to dedicated children in the area who may not otherwise have the financial means to take dance lessons.

Miller teased that there might be another video coming soon (and this one could even have her standing up to dance!), but when she’s not working out, she spends her days singing in the church choir, playing bridge or practicing calligraphy.

Indeed, Miller seems to be ticking off all the right boxes when it comes to longevity: exercising , keeping busy with numerous extracurricular activities and staying connected with others .

But she has a simpler outlook: "I'm just really lucky."