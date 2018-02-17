Man led THP on pursuit through Chattanooga Friday night

A Chattanooga man is in jail after leading troopers on a pursuit in Chattanooga Friday night.

According to the arrest report, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted to pull 30-year-old Jonathan Henderson over just before 10:00 pm after discovering the Ford Explorer he was driving was stolen.

When the trooper attempted to stop Henderson in the 300 block of Fraizer Avenue, he fled and led a 13-minute pursuit.

During the chase, the trooper said Henderson ran stop signs and red lights through residential and business areas. He also drove the wrong way on side streets and main roads.

The trooper added that Henderson was traveling at high speeds and putting others in danger.

Henderson threw a bag that contained multiple magazines filled with ammo and baggies, scales and jars of marijuana residue out the car window while he fled.

The vehicle pursuit ended when Henderson crashed into a parked vehicle. He then took off on foot.

The trooper tackled him. Henderson would not obey the trooper's commands and refused to roll over and put his hands behind his back.

"He was acting irrational and appeared to be under the influence of some narcotic," the report said.

Henderson was also driving on a revoked license.

Henderson faces the following charges:

DUI

Theft of property over $5,000

Felony Evading Arrest

Felony Reckless Endangerment

Driving on Revoked, Suspended or Cancelled License

Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence

Leaving Scene of Accident with Damage to Vehicle

Disobedience to Officer Directing Traffic

He is currently in the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.