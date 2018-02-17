HCSO arrested three people Friday, including two wanted fugitives

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) located and took into custody two wanted fugitives Friday.

The HCSO posted wanted posters in an attempt to locate the fugitives on social media throughout the week.

Nicholas Lester Hanks and Jeremy Terrell Jones were arrested in the 4800 block of Brainerd Road Friday night.

Hanks was wanted for aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

Jones was wanted for domestic assault.

Deputies also arrested Jamie Rhea Walters. Walters was charged with accessory after the fact.

All three suspects were traveling together when they were arrested.