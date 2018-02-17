HCSO arrested three people Friday, including two wanted fugitive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO arrested three people Friday, including two wanted fugitives

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) located and took into custody two wanted fugitives Friday.

The HCSO posted wanted posters in an attempt to locate the fugitives on social media throughout the week.

Nicholas Lester Hanks and Jeremy Terrell Jones were arrested in the 4800 block of Brainerd Road Friday night.

Hanks was wanted for aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000. 

Jones was wanted for domestic assault.

Deputies also arrested Jamie Rhea Walters. Walters was charged with accessory after the fact.

All three suspects were traveling together when they were arrested.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.