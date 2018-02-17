UPDATE: Ochs HWY closed while CFD crews clean up chemical leak f - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Ochs HWY closed while CFD crews clean up chemical leak from crash

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department is working to clean up a chemical leak on Ochs Highway.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department said the leak is a result of the crash that involved an 18-wheeler.

Ochs Highway is completely shut down at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are working a crash involving a flipped 18-wheeler Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 300 block of Ochs Highway.

The first calls about the incident came in just before 10:45 am, according to Hamilton County Emergency Communications District's active call log.

Dispatch told Channel 3 that they believe a minivan was also involved in the crash. 

Three people were transported to a local hospital. Dispatch said one person suffered minor injuries and two others suffered serious injuries.

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more information about this crash.

