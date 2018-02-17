UPDATE: Ochs HWY closed while CFD crews clean up chemical leak from crash

Chattanooga Police are working a crash involving a flipped 18-wheeler Saturday morning.More
Chattanooga Police are working a crash involving a flipped 18-wheeler Saturday morning.More
The fire happened around 2:30 am at a home in the 900 block of Wesley Drive in Hixson.More
The fire happened around 2:30 am at a home in the 900 block of Wesley Drive in Hixson.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.More
Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.More
An extremely intoxicated man provided a very busy night for the police at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.More
An extremely intoxicated man provided a very busy night for the police at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.More
The first concerts went so well that plans are under way to make it a regular thing as part of the shelter's "enrichment" program.More
The first concerts went so well that plans are under way to make it a regular thing as part of the shelter's "enrichment" program.More
The goal is to help those in the process of recovery stay on track.More
The goal is to help those in the process of recovery stay on track.More
Documents obtained by Channel 3 show a wave of recent hires by new Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is resulting in the largest central office staff in years.More
Documents obtained by Channel 3 show a wave of recent hires by new Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is resulting in the largest central office staff in years.More
Two threats were made over the last day, Watson said in the Facebook live video.More
Two threats were made over the last day, Watson said in the Facebook live video.More
This report is based off surveys completed by students, teachers and principals from each school in Hamilton County.More
This report is based off surveys completed by students, teachers and principals from each school in Hamilton County.More
But with all of the great scores earned this week, a few not-so-great scores were reported by inspectors.More
But with all of the great scores earned this week, a few not-so-great scores were reported by inspectors.More
Owner Janice Hixson says she was not notified of any problems with her hotel until the day it was shut down.More
Owner Janice Hixson says she was not notified of any problems with her hotel until the day it was shut down.More
Investigators say social media was used in many of those threats.More
Investigators say social media was used in many of those threats.More