UPDATE: Ochs Highway closed while crews investigate fatal crash

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Ochs Highway is closed due to a fatal crash.

Two other people were transported to a local hospital.

The incident happened Saturday morning. The first call came in just before 10:45 am.

According to a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department, the crash involved four vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler was descending down the mountain when it collided with three vehicles.

A HAZMAT team from the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the scene to clean up a chemical leak from the tractor-trailer.

The CFD had to evacuate some residents during the cleanup, but everyone was allowed to return a short time later once it was determined the chemical leak was not a huge issue.

The public is asked to take a different route up Lookout Mountain until the road reopens.

Ochs Highway could be closed for up to 24 hours while the crash is investigated.

