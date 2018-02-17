UPDATE: Chattanooga Police identified victim in Saturday's fatal crash

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in yesterday's fatal crash.

Mallory Baldshun lost her life in Saturday's crash on Ochs Highway.

According to Police, an 18-wheeler containing hazardous material was traveling down Lookout Mountain on Ochs Highway. The driver told officers that he lost his breaks.

When his breaks went out, the driver, James Wilson, crossed the double line and sideswiped a Chrysler Town and Country and a Subaru that were traveling up the mountain.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told officers that he tried to put his truck in a ditch, but was unable to slow down. His truck continued down the mountain in the opposite lane before coming to a sharp left turn.

A Toyota Tacoma was driving the same curve in the opposite direction at the same time. The 18-wheeler hit the Tacoma head-on.

Baldshun was the driver of the Tacoma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile was also in the Tacoma. They were transported along with Wilson to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A HAZMAT crew was brought in to clean up the hazardous material that leaked out of the 18-wheeler after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Ochs Highway has reopened to traffic.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ochs Hwy is reopened to traffic. https://t.co/3xUwExhUky — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 18, 2018





PREVIOUS STORY: Ochs Highway is closed due to a fatal crash.

Two other people were transported to a local hospital.

The incident happened Saturday morning. The first call came in just before 10:45 am.

According to a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department, the crash involved four vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler was descending down the mountain when it collided with three vehicles.

A HAZMAT team from the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the scene to clean up a chemical leak from the tractor-trailer.

The CFD had to evacuate some residents during the cleanup, but everyone was allowed to return a short time later once it was determined the chemical leak was not a huge issue.

The public is asked to take a different route up Lookout Mountain until the road reopens.

Ochs Highway could be closed for up to 24 hours while the crash is investigated.