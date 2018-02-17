Investigators working to determine cause of Saturday Hixson house fire

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 2:30 am at a home in the 900 block of Wesley Drive in Hixson.

When firefighters arrived, they reported that the second floor of the home was engulfed.

"Firefighters conducted a defensive attack due to the instability of the structure," a Hamilton County EMS spokesperson said.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

Hamilton County EMS was on scene as a precaution for any potential injuries to first responders.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Damages are listed at $150,000.