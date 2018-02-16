No injuries in East Lake house fire

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire in East Lake Friday night.

It happened at a home in the 3900 block shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Officials say firefighters found the fire at the back of the home and quickly got it under control.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.