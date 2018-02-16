Whitwell High School teacher, pastor arrested for statutory rape

A Marion County teacher was arrested Friday night for statutory rape.

Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.

According to the school's website, Smith is a CTE instructor and also serves as the head baseball coach for Whitwell Middle School.

The details of what led to Smith's arrest have not been released.

Channel 3 has learned that Smith is also the pastor of Valley View Baptist Church in Whitwell.

Sheriff Burnett says Smith was arrested shortly after 8:00 p.m. and is being booked in the Marion County jail.

