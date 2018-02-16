UPDATE: Whitwell High School teacher arrested for statutory rape

UPDATE: A Marion County teacher, who was arrested Friday, February 16, 2018, for statutory rape, will be in court Wednesday.

Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms the arrest of Whitwell High School teacher Joseph "Joey" Smith for statutory rape by an authority figure.

Smith is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student in his office.

According to the school's website, Smith was a CTE instructor and also serves as the head baseball coach for Whitwell Middle School. He had been with the school district since 2013 and was terminated Friday.

He remains in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

