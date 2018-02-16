Jeremiah Wilson Joins Arth's Staff

(GoMocs.com)- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced the addition of Jeremiah Wilson to the Mocs staff today. Wilson comes to UTC after spending the previous five seasons working with the defense at Florida State.



He will coach the cornerbacks for the Mocs.



"Jeremiah is as exceptional of a young coach as we have been around," stated Arth. "There aren't many people who know the game quite like him. He has worked with some of the best coaches in the country over the last five years and was highly recommended to us."



Wilson joined the Seminoles in 2013 as a defensive quality control specialist for then-coordinator and current Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt. After FSU won the national championship, Wilson stayed on as a defensive graduate assistant, while earning his Master's Degree in International Affairs. He worked for three years under current Tennessee special teams coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelley.



He primarily worked with the secondary and in recruiting at Florida State. The Seminoles signed a top-five class each year he was there, to go with two ACC titles and appearances in four other bowl games. While at FSU, Wilson worked with no less than six NFL Draft picks, highlighted by Jalen Ramsey, Lamarcus Joyner, Terrance Brooks, P.J. Williams and Derwin James.



Prior to his stint at Florida State, Wilson was an assistant coach at Amos Golby High School in Tallahassee, Fla., from 2010-12. There he helped the Cougars to the 2012 Florida 5A state championship while coaching the secondary, special teams and serving as the outgoing recruiting coordinator. He coached eight defensive backs who signed to Power-5 schools, while a total of 14 earned college scholarships.



Wilson started his playing career at Lenior-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C. He transferred to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala., and graduated with a degree in Sport Management in 2009. There he started his coaching career as a defensive assistant.



While at Huntingdon College, Wilson worked closely with current Oakland Raiders Secondary Coach Derrick Ansley. He helped the Hawks to their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division III playoffs. All-American safety Keith Anthony led the nation with nine interceptions as a freshman, giving the Hawks to the top secondary in Division III.



He is a 2005 graduate of Chattooga High School in Summerville, Ga.