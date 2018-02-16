Sober living apartments open in Chattanooga for those recovering from addiction

There's a new living option for those facing addiction, CADAS opened a 24-unit sober living apartment complex on the North Shore. The goal is to help those in the process of recovery stay on track.

"As soon as I graduated high school I just kind of lost reality got to the point where I didn't care,” said Marcus Moore. It was the turning point in the wrong direction Moore saw his life going.

"I experimented off and on with opioids, meth, just pretty much done it all,” he said. Last July, he choose to turn his life around when a friend overdosed and lost their life.

"When I went to the funeral home and saw her kids walk up to her casket, it just put everything in a whole new light,” Moore said.

His story isn't uncommon, one in seven people in Hamilton County are addicted to drugs and or alcohol and the opioid crisis in America continues to cripple lives of thousands.

"It’s time for answers, these apartments are a part of that answer,” said Paul Fuchcar, CADAS Executive Director. Friday, CADAS opened up a 14,000 square foot complex that hopes to get those struggling with addiction to stay clean.

"If we can do that, the chances of them staying sober according to studies is 70% so we're excited to try to have a program that's going to get them over the hump,” Fuchcar said.

That hurdle is one year, but staying clean for that long can be a challenge and people can relapse.

"When I left treatment not having a place to go when I got out makes you want to fall back into that same cycle,” Moore said.

While at the apartments, residents have to stay clean and they have random drug tests. Their unit comes fully furnished and there are programs available for them to keep them on the right path. But more than anything, it gives people a place they can finally call their own.

"I’ve never felt at home. No matter where I was, even if it was my own place, someone else's place, just looking around this morning I just feel at peace,” Moore said.

The latest numbers from 2016, show that 69 people died in Hamilton County from overdoses. CADAS said those that stay sober for at least a year have a higher chance of survival.