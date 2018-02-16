Special counsel Mueller charges 13 Russians with interfering in 2016 election

Thirteen Russian nationals and three Russian entities have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to interfering in the 2016 presidential election, special counsel Robert Mueller announced Friday.

The indictments — part of Mueller's ongoing investigation — are the first criminal indictments tied directly to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., charges three defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and charges five defendants with aggravated identity theft.

"From in or around 2014 to the present, Defendants knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other (and with persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury) to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016," the indictment states.

According to the indictment, some defendants traveled to U.S. under false pretenses to collect intelligence and to "reach significant number of Americans for purposes of interfering with the U.S. political system, including the presidential election of 2016."