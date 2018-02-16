Nashville is a finalist for hosting NFL draft

The NFL on Thursday announced Nashville is one of five finalists for hosting the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft.

A city for each year will be selected at the NFL meetings in May.

“We are thrilled that Nashville is one of the finalist cities for the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft,” said Amy Adams Strunk, Titans Controlling Owner. “We are so proud of Nashville and all that it has to offer. This city has a number of unique qualities to showcase and of course it knows how to put on a show. We look forward to making that case to the NFL owners in May.”

Cleveland/Canton, Kansas City, Denver and Las Vegas are the other finalists, per multiple national reports.