AL "Stand Your Ground" law move to state Senate - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AL "Stand Your Ground" law move to state Senate

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a revision of the state's "Stand Your Ground" law to specify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.
    
The Houses of Representatives approved the bill Thursday on a 40-16 vote. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.
    
Republican Rep. Lynn Greer of Rogersville cited deadly church shootings in Tennessee and South Carolina.  Greer said church members need the legal protection to "shoot back" if someone comes into a church to harm people.
    
Democratic Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa said the bill was "pandering." England, a former prosecutor, said Alabama already has a self-defense law that would cover incidents in churches.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.