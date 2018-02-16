Online public school

When seventeen year old Wright Esposito found his academic ambitions reaching beyond what a traditional high school could offer, he started looking for an alternative education. That's when he found The North Carolina Virtual Academy, an online charter school that offers traditional education paired with job related skills.

Wright's father, Bruce says "In the new society we live in so much more is geared to technology remote workers, remote offices, that having your kids get that skill at an earlier age is actually a benefit not a detriment."

However, its not for everyone. "You have to be self motivated because there's no one physically in the room with you saying you have to finish this, you have to do this..." says Wright. Since the program is all online it allows for flexible schedules, something that Wright has taken advantage of and has started to earn college credits.

The charter school is a K-12 tuition free program and is available in all fifty states.