Teen accused of bringing gun to Atlanta-area high school

School officials say a high school student brought a gun to an Atlanta-area school, a day after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, left 17 dead.

Lanier High School Principal Christopher Martin said in a statement that administrators were tipped off that the 15-year-old boy had a gun on campus on Wednesday. Martin says a search revealed a gun in the student's possession.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the teen faces a weapons charge and disciplinary action at the Gwinnett County school.

The deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida led metro Atlanta high schools to heighten security.

Martin called the discovery of a weapon on campus "unsettling."