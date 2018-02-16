Arrest made in threat against Meigs County school

One person is arrested for making a violent threat posted on social media regarding the Meigs County Schools.

Here is the press release from the school system that was sent out and posted on their Facebook page early Friday morning.

Yesterday Thursday, February 15th, around 11:00pm, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department received information regarding a violent threat that was posted on social media. Overnight, the Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Meigs County Department of Education conducted an investigation into this threat and were able to identify the party involved. The individual was placed in custody around 12:30am, and is awaiting a court appearance. The school system would like to thank Sheriff Jackie Melton and his department for their swift action and thorough investigation. There will be additional law enforcement presence at the high school on Friday, as well as social supports for students and staff, as well as parents and guardians. We are confident that this is an isolated incident and that there is no current threat to our school community.

The Meigs County School System would like to praise the students and school community who quickly reported this incident to authorities. The sincere and brave actions of those who reported allowed authorities the ability to act quickly to ensure the safety of our community. “See something, say something” has become a school safety motto across the nation and we would like to thank our students, parents, and members of the community who work together every day to keep our schools safe.