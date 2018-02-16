Cooling, more rain on the way. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cooling, more rain on the way.

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Friday!  We wrap up the week with a warm, cloudy morning  with temps in the 60s.  We will see a few light showers this afternoon and evening, and temps will actually be dropping through the afternoon through the 50s.

Saturday will be a bit cooler starting the day in the low to mid 40s.  We will also see rain showers on and off all day as we warm to 54 which is the average for this time of year.

Saturday night into Sunday we will stay chilly as the showers end by Sunday morning.  Temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.  Winds will come from the south warming us once again into the low 60s.  A front will stall to our west keeping the rain away, though it will remain fairly cloudy.

Monday we may see a spotty shower or two, but they will be few and far between as the low pressure bringing the rain moves by to our north.  Temps will continue to warm ranging from 52 in the morning to 70 in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be rain free but mostly cloudy and the warm up will progress as the high reaches a whopping 75 degrees.

Expect upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the week with varying chances for light rain showers.

FRIDAY:

  • 8am... Cloudy, 63
  • Noon... Spotty Showers, 64
  • 5pm... Spotty Showers, 53
