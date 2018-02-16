Early morning fire damages Lafayette home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early morning fire damages Lafayette home

LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -

A fire damaged a Walker County home early Friday morning.

According to officials the fire was on Shinbone Valley Road in Lafayette. 

No one was injured, the person living inside the home was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. 

