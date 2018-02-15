Furman takes down UTC 75-56

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Devin Sibley scored 16 points wth eight rebounds, Daniel Fowler added 12 points, and Furman never trailed in beating Chattanooga 75-56 on Thursday night to sweep the season series with the Mocs.



Jordan Lyons scored 11 points with three 3s and Matt Rafferty added 10 points for the Paladins (18-9, 9-5 Southern Conference), who scored 28 points off of 19 Mocs' turnovers and scored 17 unanswered points on fast breaks.



Davis opened with a 3-pointer and Furman used a 22-5 run in the final 7:05 of the first half to take a 43-23 halftime lead.



Sibley's 3 gave the Paladins a 26-point lead early in the second half and Furman cruised, hitting 10 3s in the game and shooting 47.5 percent from the field to Chattanooga's 33 percent.



Joshua Phillips led Chattanooga (9-19, 3-12) with 16 points and 13 rebounds, Makinde London added 13 points and Rodney Chatman scored 10.

