UPDATE: Hamilton Co. school board votes in favor of "Partnership - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCHOOL PATROL

UPDATE: Hamilton Co. school board votes in favor of "Partnership Network" with state

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County school board voted in favor of teaming up with the state to help underperforming schools Thursday night.

The board voted in favor of a Partnership Network with the Tennessee Department of Education.

At one time the state threatened to take the schools, but now Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Candice McQueen has allowed the school system to continue governing the schools with the help of an advisory board.

McQueen released the following statement about the decision:

“This vote is a win for Hamilton County’s students. This partnership will take an innovative and collaborative approach to supporting the district’s schools that have historically struggled to ensure student success by blending state accountability and resources with local leadership and expertise. We’re optimistic about what we will achieve through the Partnership Network. Now, we are acting quickly to determine goals and establish an advisory committee that will guide this work moving forward.”

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

School Patrol

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

More>>

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.