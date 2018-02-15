UPDATE: Hamilton Co. school board votes in favor of "Partnership Network" with state

The Hamilton County school board voted in favor of teaming up with the state to help underperforming schools Thursday night.

The board voted in favor of a Partnership Network with the Tennessee Department of Education.

At one time the state threatened to take the schools, but now Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Candice McQueen has allowed the school system to continue governing the schools with the help of an advisory board.

McQueen released the following statement about the decision:

“This vote is a win for Hamilton County’s students. This partnership will take an innovative and collaborative approach to supporting the district’s schools that have historically struggled to ensure student success by blending state accountability and resources with local leadership and expertise. We’re optimistic about what we will achieve through the Partnership Network. Now, we are acting quickly to determine goals and establish an advisory committee that will guide this work moving forward.”

