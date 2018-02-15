UPDATE: One person flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Harrison

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in Harrison Thursday night.

It happened in the 6400 block of Ramsey Road shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Matt Lea says two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Lea says one of the riders was severely injured and flown to a local hospital. The other person on the bike received minor injuries.

The details and cause of the crash are under investigation.

The names of the people on the motorcycle have not been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.