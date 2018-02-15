Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrison - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrison

HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

A person has been hit by a vehicle in Harrison Thursday night.

It happened in the 6400 block of Ramsey Road shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Details of what led to the incident are unknown at this time.

Officials say a crash also happened in the same area.

Life Force has been called to the scene, but we do not know if it's for the pedestrian or a person involved in the crash.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

