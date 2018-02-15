See something, Say something: Phone numbers to remember

During tragedies like the school shooting that happened in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday emergency officials remind us if you see something, say something. Officials say if it's an emergency situation call 911.

However, if your life or someone else is not in danger call the non-emergency number for your local police department. 911 officials say now is a good time to program those numbers in your phone so you will always have them.

We have those numbers listed below:

Local Police Departments:

Athens City- (423) 744-2721

Chattanooga- (423)-698-2525

Cleveland- (423) 476-7511

Collegedale- (423) 396-3133

Dalton- (706) 278-3333

East Ridge- (423) 622-1775

Ft. Oglethorpe- (706) 278-866-2512

Lafayette- (706) 638-8500

Red Bank (423) 877-2481

Ringgold (706) 935-3066

Signal Mtn. (423) 886-2123

Soddy Daisy (423) 332-3577

Local Sheriff’s Offices

Bradley Co. (423) 728-7300

Bledsoe Co. (423) 447-2197

Catoosa Co. (706) 935-2323

Chattooga Co. (706) 857-3411

Dade Co. (706) 657-4112

Grundy Co. (931) 924-2077

Hamilton Co. (423) 622-0222

Marion Co (423) 942-5667

Meigs Co (423) 334-5268

Murray (706) 695- 4593

Polk Co (423) 338-8215

Rhea Co (423) 775-7828

Sequatchie Co. (423) 949-9110

Walker Co. (706) 278-1233

Whitfield Co. (706) 259-2529