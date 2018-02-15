How students can protect themselves in an active shooter situation

In response to a deadly school shooting in Florida, one Tennessee school district is closing schools to tackle security measures. Williamson County Schools will close Monday.

In the Tennessee Valley, police want parents talk to their children about how to protect themselves in a school shooting.

Safety is a top concern for school systems across the nation after the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. It's the 18th school shooting this year in the U.S.

"It hits home. We want our students to be safe," Doug Moore, Director of Student Services for Cleveland City Schools said.

Moore said his team is reviewing safety procedures and is considering making changes.

He has a son in high school. It makes him look at school security differently.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thinking about that when he walked out the door this morning and went to school. Just something we're always thinking about," Moore said.

Twice a year, all nine city schools conduct intruder drills.

"We're locking doors. We're turning lights off. We're getting in areas that can keep kids as safe as possible," Moore said.

An armed school resource officer is on each campus. Visitors must check in at the front door.

Cleveland police also train for school intruder scenarios. Police recommend the run, hide, fight response.

"The best advice would be to run. Get out of there. Run out a side door. Whatever you can do to get away," Sgt. Evie West with the Cleveland Police Department said.

If that isn't an option, Sgt. West said some sort of shield like a backpack is key.

"Putting it up this way. Hopefully you have books in there. Whatever you can do to shield yourself," Sgt. West said.

It's advice that West said parents should pass along to students as law enforcement and educators work together to make sure they never have to use it.

"We hear about these happening in different places in the nation, but will it really happen here? can it happen here in my school, in my community and the answer is yes. It absolutely can," Sgt. West said.

Police said if you're injured in a shooting similar to the one in Parkland, items like a tie, belt, or purse can be used to put pressure on the wound and stop the bleeding.

