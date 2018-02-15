What the Tech? Apps to help with "phone addiction"

Ever wonder how much time you spend on your smartphone? Ever want to know?

Chances are if you were to see how much time you spend looking at the screen you will be surprised, if not shocked.

While the average screen time for Americans is around four hours, many people spend as much as eight.

Psychologists say that much time staring at a screen may suggest a tech addiction. Some psychologists even recommend power users get professional help.

If you're curious to see how much of your day is spent looking at a screen there are apps available to give you a jolt.

Moment, for the iPhone, tracks each time you pick up your phone and which apps you spend the most time using. Of course it needs your permission to track you but if you suspect you might have a problem you can always turn it off.

Moment gives you a clear picture each day of how long the screen was awake, how many times you actually picked it up, and which apps were used the most.

An app isn't necessarily needed for basic information like time spent and apps used.

In both the iPhone and Android devices users can see those numbers by looking in settings under battery usage. While it's intended to show you which apps are using the most battery life, it also shows how much those apps were being used in a 24-hour or seven-day period.

Android users can set their phone to lock and block any apps from being used while you study or are in a meeting.

The app OffTime allows you to set a schedule for some away time.

If you have a meeting every morning at 10 or need to do homework every afternoon at 4, you can set the phone where it'll stop apps from being opened.

You get to give some apps permission to work and whether you'd like to send and receive text messages.

At the end of the day you can see how you did.

For both Android and iPhones there's Flipd. This app is similar to OffTime but with a few extra features for students and teachers.

Educators can use the app by inviting students to join their "class" and have all students turn off their phones during that time. Professors and teachers can then access a report to see which students kept their phone turned off and reward them with extra points for their focus and concentration.

Psychologists have suggested that smartphones can distract us even when we're not using them by affecting our ability to concentrate and focus on things around us.

For instance if you're having trouble focusing on a book and have to read the same paragraph over and over again, your smartphone might be to blame.