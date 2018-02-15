Heart disease: Don't ignore the warning signs

Eddie Reese enjoys running and he has always tried to stay active and healthy. But last September he remembers something unusual happening.

Eddie Reese says, "Down towards the end of the bridge, I stopped and thought there was a strange sensation, was it heartburn, or was it something different and I also had some pain underneath my armpits."

So Eddie took a break and kept running. Everything seemed to be okay.

But Reese says a couple of days later: "Literally the sensation went back in a manner it felt like somebody had a hold of me and wasn't going to let go."

Eddie's wife rushed him to the emergency room, and it's a good thing she did.

Eddie Reese says, "So they ended up finding one artery that was blocked at 100%, two at 98%, and a fourth at 50%."

Dr. Wilson Clements is one of the doctors who treated Eddie at CHI Memorial.

Dr. Wilson Clements says, "I think if he had not come to the hospital and the E-R physicians hadn't recognized what was going on and gotten him started on all the appropriate regiment that he could have had a major heart attack and could have lost his life."

Dr. Clements says Eddie was diagnosed with severe coronary artery disease.

When it comes to heart disease there are some red flags and factors that put you more at risk. Those risk factors include: family history, smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Eddie says he thought he was doing everything right, trying to live a healthy lifestyle. He says if it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.

Dr. Wilson Clements says, "Pay attention to your symptoms. Take care of yourself."