Third defendant in 2014 Lookout Valley triple murders pleads guilty to accessory after the fact

By WRCB Staff
Jacob Allison tearfully leaves the courtroom in 2015. WRCBtv.com photo Jacob Allison tearfully leaves the courtroom in 2015. WRCBtv.com photo
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The third of the three suspects in the 2014 Lookout Valley triple murders, Jacob Allison, pleaded guilty to 2 counts of accessory after the fact.

Judge Barry Steelman dismissed the two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder against Allison Thursday. 

Allison has served 31 months in jail while waiting for his case to go through the courts. 

Lee Davis, Allison's attorney, says he will be on supervised probation for two years and will not serve any more jail time.
 
Allison still has other charges pending from other, unrelated cases.

Earlier this week, Skyler Allen pleaded guilty to three lesser counts of facilitation of first-degree murder and will spend 15 years in prison.

In September of 2017, Derek Morse was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Jon Morris, John Lang and Caleb Boozer.

He was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole; one for each of the victims.

