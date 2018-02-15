Threat made on social media lands Ringgold HS student in jail - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Threat made on social media lands Ringgold HS student in jail

By WRCB Staff
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

School officials confirm that a Ringgold High school student was arrested after a threat was made on social media.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the threat targeted a coach at the school.

Officials say there was no credible threat but he was detained.

No details were released on the charges the student could face.

