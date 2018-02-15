TDOT to temporarily close US-27 lanes overnight

Drivers making their way through the US-27 construction zone this week should be prepared for night-time lane closures.

As work continues on the massive project, TDOT says that on Thursday February 15, 2018, crews will implement a nighttime temporary right lane closure on Northbound US-27 from I-24 to the Olgiati Bridge from 7:00pm to 6:00am.

On the same night, there will also be a temporary double left lane closure on southbound US-27, crossing the Olgiati Bridge, and then transitioning to a single left lane closure from 4th Street to I-24.

On Tuesday February 20, 2018, crews will implement a nighttime temporary left lane closure on northbound US-27 from I-24 to the 12th Street Bridge from 7:00pm to 6:00am.

Weather permitting, crews may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7:00pm to 6:00am.

At least one lane will remain open in each direction on U.S. 27. THP will assist with traffic control on the project as necessary.

Estimated project completion date is January 2020.

Other TDOT projects that are underway include:

HAMILTON COUNTY U.S. 27 (I-124) widening from I-24/U.S. 27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues. The contractor has closed the 12th Street tie-in ramp to U.S. 27 South. This closure will be in place until April 2018. Traffic from 12th Street will be detoured to Carter Street and then to Westbound MLK where motorists may access the U.S. 27 South on-ramp. Detours are posted. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the detour signage posted. New ramp configurations were implemented on the northbound lanes of US 27 between MLK Blvd. and Fourth Street. These changes affected the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Blvd., and the off-ramp (Exit 1C) from U.S. 27 North to 4th Street. Traffic coming from downtown Chattanooga and using the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Blvd. is now required to come to a complete stop at the top of the ramp. Traffic wishing to access 4th Street at Exit 1C from U.S. 27 North is now directed to a new temporary exit ramp before crossing the 6th Street overpass. This new temporary exit ramp is narrow and posted for 15 MPH. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes due to the increased congestion between MLK Blvd. and 4th Street. The speed limit has also been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH between Main Street and 4th Street on U.S. 27 North. The speed limit on U.S. 27 in the rest of the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the signage posted. Estimated project completion date is January 2020.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (East Brainerd Road) grading, drainage, installation of signals, construction of seven retaining walls and paving from east of Graysville Road to east of Bel-Air Road: During this report period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures between 9AM-2PM. This work may affect either direction of East Brainerd Road or side streets from Graysville Road to Bel-Air Road. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is June 2018.

HAMILTON COUNTY the tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on U.S. 11 (US 64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on U.S. 127 (SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on U.S. 41 (U.S. 76, SR-8): The nighttime cleaning operation of McCallie Tunnels, Stringers Ridge Tunnel, and Bachman Tubes occurs between 8PM-6AM. Tunnels will be closed during cleaning, and detours will be marked accordingly as each tunnel is cleaned. Estimated project completion date is June 2018.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-30, grading, drainage and paving on S.R. 30 from Jackson Street to east of Knight Road in Athens: Work on this project continues. This project will upgrade SR-30 from a four-lane lane divided roadway to a five-lane urban-type roadway (two lanes in each direction with continuous center turn lane) and include curb, gutter and ADA-compliant sidewalks on both sides throughout the project area. The contractor has implemented the first phase traffic shift. The eastbound lanes are closed to traffic, and all traffic is using the existing westbound lanes, which have been marked and signed as a two-lane undivided highway from east of Jackson Street to east of Knight Road. Crossovers to businesses are reduced, but all businesses remain accessible. The first phase traffic shift is estimated to remain in effect through January 2019. Estimated project completion date is October 2019.

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from near mile marker 39 to the SR-30 bridge near mile marker 49: Project is complete except for punchlist items that will be done in the Spring. Estimated project completion date is February 2018.

POLK COUNTY U.S. 64 (SR-40) construction of a concrete bulb-tee beam bridge over Branch and TOHA Old Line railroad (LM 24.85), including grading, drainage and paving: There will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works to cut the embankment for the retaining wall. Due to safety concerns at the intersection of Pinecrest Road and US64, Pinecrest Road intersection has been closed. There are posted detour signs for residents to get to their homes on Pinecrest Road. This road will be closed during the duration of the construction of the Retaining Wall on US64. Estimated project completion date is May 2019.

POLK COUNTY U.S. 64 (SR-40) from mm 13 to mm 17: TDOT crews are in the process of removing and replacing 15 deteriorating cross drains on U.S. 64 in Polk County between log miles 13 and 17. During this report period, they are scheduled to replace pipes 6 - 8 out of 15, weather permitting. This work will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST on weekdays and will require intermittent lane closures as the work progresses. This work is being performed ahead of a resurfacing project on U.S. 64 that is scheduled to begin this spring. This four-mile section of U.S. 64 is in the Ocoee River Gorge and the work will affect traffic coming to and from the Copper Basin area. Log mile 13 is located adjacent to the commercial take out at Caney Creek and log mile 17 is a half-mile west of the Ocoee 2 Dam/Rogers Branch River Access. After the cross drains have been replaced, the riding surface will be rougher than before. Crews will monitor and mitigate these areas until the resurfacing project begins this spring. Estimated project completion date is March 2018.

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 bridge repair over Clear Creek (LM 2.57): There could be lane closures supported by a flagging operation. This is necessary to address punch list activity on this project. Estimated project completion date is February 2018.