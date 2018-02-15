Your home gas prices could be going up - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Your home gas prices could be going up

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

On Thursday, Chattanooga Gas filed a rate increase request with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission. 

The company says it's the first such request it's made in eight years.

The company says that a $7 million increase in base rates is necessary for system improvements to accommodate new growth, avoid interruptions in service, install critical safety infrastructure and recruit and cross-train the next generation of skilled workers.

If the rate request is approved, beginning September 1, the average residential monthly bill would increase by approximately $6.47, or what the company says is a 13% increase on a total bill.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.