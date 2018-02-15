Your home gas prices could be going up

On Thursday, Chattanooga Gas filed a rate increase request with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission.

The company says it's the first such request it's made in eight years.

The company says that a $7 million increase in base rates is necessary for system improvements to accommodate new growth, avoid interruptions in service, install critical safety infrastructure and recruit and cross-train the next generation of skilled workers.

If the rate request is approved, beginning September 1, the average residential monthly bill would increase by approximately $6.47, or what the company says is a 13% increase on a total bill.