TN Attorney General asks for execution dates to be set for death row inmates

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III requested Thursday that the Tennessee Supreme Court set execution dates in eight capital cases.

Slatery's request was made on behalf of the Tennessee Department of Correction, according to a news release.

The State is required by law to carry out death sentences by lethal injection in Tennessee. But the state's ability to do so after June 1, 2018, is uncertain with the continued difficulty in obtaining the necessary lethal injection chemicals.



In each of these cases, AG Slatery says, decades have passed since juries in multiple districts across the State sentenced the defendants to death.

The defendants have long since concluded the standard three-tier appeals process and each case has been thoroughly litigated in the state courts and on federal review through the United States Supreme Court.



The Tennessee Constitution guarantees victims of crime the right to a “prompt and final conclusion of the case after the conviction of sentence.”