Chattanooga man shot Wednesday night

A Chattanooga man arrived at a local hospital Wednesday night, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chattanooga police say that 20-year-old Keontae Bush was in the 3300 block of Campbell St when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle, striking him once.

Bush arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle about 7:47pm, and police were dispatched.

Bush's wounds are non-life-threatening according to police.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads in this case.