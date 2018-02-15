Chattanooga man shot Wednesday night - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga man shot Wednesday night

By WRCB Staff
A Chattanooga man arrived at a local hospital Wednesday night, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chattanooga police say that 20-year-old Keontae Bush was in the 3300 block of Campbell St when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle, striking him once.

Bush arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle about 7:47pm, and police were dispatched.

Bush's wounds are non-life-threatening according to police.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads in this case.

