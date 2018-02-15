Report: Title IX complaints up at TN universities, colleges

KNOXVILLE (AP) - According to a report, the number of Title IX complaints at Tennessee colleges and universities grew by 37 percent between 2016 and 2017.

The report from the state Comptroller of the Treasury was released Tuesday and counted 452 complaints in fiscal year 2017, compared to 329 in 2016.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the Tennessee Board of Regents reported 21 complaints in 2017, down from 200 in 2016.

The Tennessee FOCUS Act took effect in 2016 and created new governing boards for six state universities that were previously under the TBR, which accounts for a decrease in complaints reported through the board.

Title IX complaints for those six schools are now listed separately in the report

